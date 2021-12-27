MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Didn't freeze bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, clarifies Home Ministry

The State Bank of India has informed that Missionaries of Charity itself had sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on December 27 that it did not freeze any bank account of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. According to MHA, the State Bank of India has informed that the missionary itself had requested the bank to freeze its account.

A statement released by the MHA read: “The Ministry of Home Affairs didn't freeze any accounts of Missionaries of Charity (MoC). State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts.”

The MHA further said that MoC’s registration renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was refused on December 25 as it did not meet the eligibility criteria under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR), 2011.

“No request/revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity for review of refusal of renewal,” the MHA added.

The Home Ministry further said: “Missionaries of Charity was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up to 31 Oct 2021. The validity was subsequently extended up to 31 Dec 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal application were pending renewal.”

Close

Related stories

“However, while considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved. The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up to 31st December 2021. MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts.”

The clarification was issued by the Centre after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day claimed that 22,000 patients and employees of the charity are now without food and medicines because the Government of India has frozen all bank accounts of the missionaries.

The Bengal CM tweeted: “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food and medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Foreign Contribution Regulation Act #Ministry of Home Affairs #Missionaries of Charity #Mother Teresa
first published: Dec 27, 2021 06:45 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.