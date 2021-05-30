MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Determined to revoke Mehul Choksi’s citizenship, pursue his extradition to India: Antiguan PM

Antigua and Barbuda’s Gaston Browne also claimed that Mehul Choksi was funding Antigua and Barbuda’s main opposition United Progressive Party.

Moneycontrol News
May 30, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne (Image: Reuters)

Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on May 29 that his country was determined to revoke fugitive Mehul Choksi’s citizenship and pursue his extradition to India to face criminal charges.

Browne also claimed that Choksi was funding Antigua and Barbuda’s main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP). According to a news report by Antigua Newsroom, Browne alleged that this was the reason why the country’s opposition had released a statement supporting Choksi.

Choksi became a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017. The Antiguan prime minister also said that there has been no violation of Choksi’s legal and constitutional protections, despite the decision to revoke his citizenship.

“We live in a globalized world where cooperation among states is required to fight and defeat criminals; to deny criminals the use of the state apparatus for protection and advancement of their criminal conduct,” Antigua Newsroom quoted Browne as saying.

Wanted in India in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, Choksi had gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda only to be detained in Dominica, about 100 nautical miles away, for illegal entry. After getting captured in Dominica, the effort began from India to bring him back from the island of escape.

Close

Related stories

A court in Dominica has “restrained” authorities from removing the fugitive businessman from the Caribbean island country till June 2, throwing up another hurdle to India's attempts of having him brought home and tried in the PNB scam case.

Browne said his government was encouraging the government of Dominica, to make Choksi ‘persona non grata’ for illegally entering the country and to deport him to India. “My request on behalf of Antigua & Barbuda, for Dominica to consider deporting Choksi directly to India, as a form of state cooperation to apprehend a fugitive, is perfectly acceptable.”

Read: Mehul Choksi’s rise and fall from a celebrity ‘Diamond King’ to a fugitive wilful defaulter on the run
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Antigua and Barbuda #Current Affairs #India #Mehul Choksi #World News
first published: May 30, 2021 10:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.