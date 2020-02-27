Delhi violence: AAP leader Tahir Hussain linked to IB official's death pleads innocent

Responding to allegations linking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain to the death of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, the politician released a video on February 26, pleading innocent.

The body of the IB employee was found in one of the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi inside a drain close to his Jafrabad home.

The family members of the deceased 26-year-old, including his father Ravinder Sharma, have blamed the supporters of Hussain for their son’s death. The father has also claimed that the mob that attacked his son even shot him after beating him up, reported NDTV.

They alleged that he was attacked and lynched by a mob while he was on his way home on February 25; Ankit’s body was found a day after and has been sent for autopsy.



#AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was rescued by @DCPNEastDelhi Ved Prakash Surya on 24th February after a mob attacked his home.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader has released a video on social media to defend himself in the wake of the allegations. He can be heard saying in the video that the claims about his involvement in the riots are false.

Turning the blame on BJP leader Kapil Mishra instead, he said his hate speeches instigated mobs to resort to stone-pelting. He further said that a mob broke into his house as well and climbed to the roof to carry out attacks. He claimed to have made frantic calls to the police seeking help, but they arrived hours later.

After the mob had dispersed, he requested the police to guard his home to prevent further violence, but he was asked to leave his house instead.

In the video, Hussain also stated that the mob arrived moments after the police left and started launching attacks from his roof again. He ended the video on an emotional note, pledging his allegiance to the country as a “peaceful Indian Muslim”, stating he would strive to better relations between Hindus and Muslims in the country.