Delhi Police’s EOW files case against Sapna Choudhary, others for cheating

Other charges in the FIR include breach of trust, ANI reported

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
Delhi Police (Representative Image)

Delhi Police (Representative Image)

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and others on charges including cheating and breaching of trust, ANI reported on February 11.

Choudhary has been booked under sections 120 B, 406, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per a report by India TV.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the details.

Others accused alongside Choudhary in the FIR include her mother Neelam, brother Karan, sister-in-law Rachna, and sister Shivani, the report added.
TAGS: #Delhi Police #India #Sapna Choudhary
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:50 am

