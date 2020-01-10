Live now
Delhi Police press conference LIVE: Why no FIR on my complaint, asks JNUSU Prez Aishe Ghosh after being named suspect
The investigation is being carried out by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police
The Delhi Police, at a press conference on Friday, released pictures of nine suspects associated with violence that rocked Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5.
The incident has left over 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, seriously injured.The investigation is being carried out by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.
Prakash Javadekar on Delhi Police releasing names of suspects: Today's police conference established that for last 5 days, the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others, that wasn't true. It's the Left organisations that pre-planned violence, disabled CCTV and destroyed the server.
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh: We have not done anything wrong. We are not scared of Delhi Police. We will stand by the law and take our movement ahead peacefully and democratically.
On being named as a suspect, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said, "Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked."
"I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police bias? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault."
– ANI
Joy Tirkey, Head of SIT: Before the local police could take action, the mob had already moved out. For identification, had we got the CCTV, it would have been easier for us.
Joy Tirkey, Head of SIT: Those identified include – Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU President), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel (ANI)
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa: This is not the only press conference; this is the first of the many pressers. We wanted to give you an update of the investigation so far.
Joy Tirkey, Head of SIT: No suspect has been detained till now, but we will begin to interrogate the suspects soon.
Joy Tirkey, DCP Crime, Delhi Police: Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us.