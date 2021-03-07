Delhi Metro revamps 12 old stations of Red Line, infra upgraded

Representative Image

Twelve old stations of Delhi Metro's Red Line have been refurbished with upgraded infrastructure and enhanced look as part of a massive renovation exercise, officials said on Sunday. A total of 21 stations are to be renovated as part of the plan, they said.

The Red Line was the first Delhi Metro corridor to have been operationalised, with the opening of the 8.4-km Shahdara-Tis Hazari section, comprising six stations in 2012. "A massive renovation exercise was started by the DMRC from July 2019 onwards for 21 of its stations, between Dilshad Garden and Rithala section on the Red Line, which are among the oldest in the metro network opened under its phases I and II," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Delhi Metro prepares to go contactless, set to launch QR based entry systems

The exercise was aimed at giving these old stations an "enhanced aesthetic look and to upgrade infrastructure to keep pace with the changing times, and ensuring an enhanced commuting experience to its customers," it said. The massive renovation, completed for 12 of the 21 stations, included finishing or replacing the exterior facade with contemporary easy-to-maintain material, officials said.

Other activities include internal and external painting of stations;improvement of circulating area and footpath for beautification and aesthetics of station premises; installation of new signages as per latest specifications;and replacement of analogue CCTV cameras with digital version for enhanced clarity. Major stations where the renovation work has almost completed include Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Welcome and Shastri Park. The work at remaining metro stations will also be completed by May 2021, officials said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

To take stock of the ongoing renovation activities, DMRC chief Mangu Singh inspected various metro stations on the Red Line. "This exercise has been accomplished in record time, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to even temporary halt of all the activities in 2020. Similar exercises will also be carried out on other lines in a gradual manner to keep the system and its services as a world-class urban mass transport facility," the statement said.