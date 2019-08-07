Delhi loses three former chief ministers in less than a year

Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj died within a month of each other.
With Sushma Swaraj's demise late on the night of August 6, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.
Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest.
Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.