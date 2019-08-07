App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 02:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi loses three former chief ministers in less than a year

Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj died within a month of each other.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With Sushma Swaraj's demise late on the night of August 6, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.

Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest.

Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month of each other.

Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.

Catch LIVE updates on latest developments here.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:31 am

tags #Delhi #India #Sheila Dikshit #Sushma Swaraj

