Delhi: Hospital and doctor ordered to cough up Rs 20 lakh in a medical negligence case

Moneycontrol News

In a case dating back to 2001, New Delhi's Vimhans Hospital and a doctor have been asked to pay Rs. 20 lakh as compensation on grounds of medical negligence. The treatment offered to a 12-year-old boy in 2001, led to the amputation of four fingers of his right hand. He was given an intra-arterial injection instead of an intravenous one.

As reported by The Times Of India, on April 28, 2001, Amresh, now 21, had booked an appointment with Dr Ajay Kumar Sinha as he was suffering from fever. The doctor suggested a Phenergan injection intra-arterially instead of intravenously. Amresh condition worsened and the case was transferred to AIIMS where doctors informed him about the damage to most of his fingers of right hand.

Then, On May 6, he was shifted to Indraprastha Apollo hospital and after undergoing few tests he was informed that he had developed a blockage in the right distal ulnar artery. Amresh was treated at Apollo and was suggested to undergo amputation of the infected part of his hand. He was again admitted in Vimhans and his four fingers were amputated on July 2.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that Amresh was given an intra-arterial injection instead of intravenous one in the city-based hospital and announced the quantum of compensation worth Rs. 20 lakh. And 80 percent of the compensation will be paid by the hospital and the rest by a doctor. The commission said that the injection led to infection and subsequent amputation. Amresh is right-handed and the amputation not only affected his writing ability but he is now struggling to take care of his daily needs.

The hospital pleaded not liable for any negligence but it was rejected by the committee.