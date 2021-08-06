MARKET NEWS

English
Delhi HC junks plea of father who wants minor daughter to use his surname, says every child has right to decide

While rejecting the petition, the bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli said a "father does not own the daughter", and that every child has the right to use the mother's surname.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST
Delhi High Court (File image: PTI)

The Delhi High Court on August 6 junked a plea moved by a person who sought directions for his minor daughter to use his surname.

While rejecting the petition, the bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli reportedly noted that every child has the right to use her mother's surname.

"The father does not own the daughter to dictate that she should use only his surname," Justice Palli said, according to a Bar and Bench report.

The minor daughter is reportedly staying with the petitioner's estranged wife.

Advocate Anuj Kumar Ranjan, who appeared for the petitioner, said his client has registered LIC policies in the name of his daughter. The father apprehends that the child may struggle in claiming the insurance amount if his surname is not used, the lawyer noted.

The court, however, did not find merit in the argument. "The apprehension that the LIC will be dishonoured is misconceived and is an attempt to somehow set score with his estranged wife," the bench reportedly said.

Justice Palli, however, said the petitioner has the liberty to approach the school of his minor daughter to show his name as the father, the report added.
Tags: #Delhi #Delhi High Court #LIC
first published: Aug 6, 2021 03:51 pm

