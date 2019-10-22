App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi: Cab driver convinces US man of shutdown in city, dupes over Rs 90,000

George Vanmeter, who reached the Delhi's IGI airport on October 18, was allegedly convinced by the driver-- Ram Preet, a resident of Geeta Colony, and his accomplices that there was a shutdown in the city due to festivals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A taxi driver from Delhi was arrested for allegedly duping a US man of USD1,294 (more than Rs 90,000), police said.

George Vanmeter, who reached the Delhi's IGI airport on October 18, was allegedly convinced by the driver-- Ram Preet, a resident of Geeta Colony, and his accomplices that there was a shutdown in the city due to festivals.

The victim was then taken to a fake travel agency where he was made to re-book his tour plan.

Close

In his complaint, Vanmeter alleged that the taxi driver offered to take him to a hotel in Paharganj, where he had a booking, but later stopped near a road blocked by police barricades.

related news

"He told the tourist that the roads are closed due to the festive season and took him to a fake tour agency in Connaught Place. The staff there told him that the city was closed and even connected him to an alleged representative of the hotel in Paharganj who told him that the property was closed," said Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi).

Not convinced, Vanmeter boarded an auto-rickshaw whose driver too reiterated that the hotel was closed due to a shutdown in the city.

"The accused then took the tourist to another fake tour agency in Gole Market where the staff helped the man book hotels in Jaipur and Agra," said Singhal.

Vanmeter paid the money and went to Agra.

The fraud came to light after he reached Agra and called the Paharganj hotel asking for a refund.

A case of cheating was registered at the Mandir Marg Police Station.

"We have arrested the taxi driver from his house in Geeta Colony. The other accused are absconding," police said.

inputs from PTI

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Shutdown #US national

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.