Delhi airport to soon start COVID-19 testing for international departures: Genestrings

International passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport will soon be able to get themselves tested for COVID-19 right before their departure, Genestrings Diagnostic Center which operates the testing lab at the airport said on October 24.

The COVID-19 testing facility, which started operating on September 12 at the Delhi airport, is available only for international arrivals currently.

Earlier in the day, Genestrings issued a press release saying, "The (testing) facility has now been extended to air travellers leaving India for other countries."

However, the company later revised its press release, saying that the testing facility "will soon" be extended to air travellers departing from India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Notably, international travel rules require passengers travelling from one country to another to produce COVID negative reports," it added.The lab uses RT-PCR tests and provides reports within 4-6 hours.

"The test is available 24/7 and is priced at Rs 2,400 as mandated by the Delhi government," the release said.

"As more people are now taking up international travel, Delhi Airport authorities felt the need to provide the testing facility to outbound passengers as well," said Rajat Arora, Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Center.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) started the COVID-19 testing facility on September 12 at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is a group company of Yashoda Hospitals.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

India started scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.