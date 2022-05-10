Cyclone Asani | IndiGo cancels all flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry
The domestic budget carrier has offered its customers alternate flights or full refund in return.
May 10, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
IndiGo airlines on May 10 cancelled all flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry for May 11 due to Cyclone Asani. The domestic budget carrier has offered its customers alternate flights or full refund in return.
IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights to Visakhapatnam International Airport due to cyclone Asani till now.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details
