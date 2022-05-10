English
    Cyclone Asani | IndiGo cancels all flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry

    The domestic budget carrier has offered its customers alternate flights or full refund in return.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Representative Image.

    Representative Image.









    IndiGo airlines on May 10 cancelled all flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry for May 11 due to Cyclone Asani. The domestic budget carrier has offered its customers alternate flights or full refund in return.


















    IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights to Visakhapatnam International Airport due to cyclone Asani till now.

























    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 10, 2022 03:28 pm
