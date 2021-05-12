COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 24.4 lakh people in India get jabbed on May 11, over 17.5 crore shots administered so far

The Delhi government has said that it will have to shut a large number of COVID-19 vaccination centres due to a shortage of shots. (Representative image)

More than 24.46 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 11, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, over 17.52 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 11, 10.92 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.54 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Union government on May 11 insisted that those eligible for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be given priority and that vaccination wastage should be minimised. Expressing concern over the misinformation on the subject of vaccination, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba mentioned that all vaccines that are procured either by the central government or the state governments, are actually meant for the public in the states and there is no consumption at the central-level.

> The Delhi government on the day said that it will have to shut a large number of Covid-19 jab centres due to a shortage of shots and urged the Centre to use its special power to allow more firms to manufacture vaccines, while also announced the AAP dispensation will float a global tender to procure additional doses.

> Two crore COVID vaccine doses will be procured through global tender in order to meet the increased demand and to facilitate vaccination of the age group of 18-44 years, Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head CN Ashwath Narayan said on the day. In addition to this, an order has already been placed for three crore vaccine doses -- one crore Covaxin and two crore Covishield, he said.

> The US is looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in India and ways to help manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India (SII) to boost production, Daniel B Smith, the Charge D'Affaires of the US embassy, said on the day.

> Actors Shatrughan Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Daisy Shah received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the day. They took to social media to inform their fans and followers.

> India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and women's national team opener Smriti Mandhana said they received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the day.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 73,40,481 Arunachal Pradesh 2,87,203 Assam 31,78,021 Bihar 81,55,618 Chandigarh 2,61,415 Chhattisgarh 59,10,035 Delhi 41,69,137 Goa 4,04,196 Gujarat 1,44,35,678 Haryana 45,42,095 Himachal Pradesh 20,95,924 Jharkhand 33,45,583 Karnataka 1,07,91,698 Kerala 81,12,866 Madhya Pradesh 87,32,038 Maharashtra 1,86,48,538 Odisha 63,92,592 Punjab 40,23,731 Rajasthan 1,45,24,097 Tamil Nadu 66,61,775 Telangana 53,61,854 Uttar Pradesh 1,39,36,210 Uttarakhand 24,74,738 West Bengal 1,21,46,487

(With inputs from PTI)