May 12, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India's new COVID-19 cases peaked, cases to increase in various states over next 2 weeks: Cambridge tracker

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: active cases dipped in India to stand at 37,04,099. The number was 37,15,221 on Tuesday. The active tally had been seeing an upward trend since February.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938. The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per
cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.
  • May 12, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India's new COVID-19 cases peaked, cases to increase in various states over next 2 weeks: Cambridge tracker

    As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging India, the number of new virus infections has peaked, but it will see a declining trend over the two-week forecast period to May 23, according to a new tracker by Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS). The new COVID-19 tracker is developed by CJBS and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in India working with Health Systems Transformation Platform, as part of a pandemic monitoring series devoted to the country and its states and union territories in order to identify areas at high risk of infection incidence increases.

    The new CJBS COVID-19 Tracker for India provides forecasts of the coronavirus pandemic’s trajectory over the coming two weeks and asserts that the country will see a declining trend in this period. “But there is substantial variation among states and union territories in their trajectories. Cases will continue to increase over the next two weeks in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura,” the trackers forecasted.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Record 4,205 fatalities in single day in country, 3.48 lakh new cases

    India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938. The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | ICMR to review use of plasma therapy, may issue new guidelines

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review the use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment. The ICMR is likely to meet on May 12, and might even issue new guidelines on use of plasma therapy, The Economic Times reported. "We will deliberate on plasma therapy," Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the ICMR, told the publication. Amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases in India, social media has been flooded with requests for plasma, medical oxygen and hospital beds.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 1,428 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 65 more deaths

    With the addition of1,428 new cases of COVID-19, the infection count in Maharashtra''s Thane district has reached 4,91,817, an official said on Wednesday. Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,173, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.66 per cent, he added. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 98,675, while the death toll has reached 1,772, another official said.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 94% of Thane cops receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    More than 94 percent of the total number of policemen in Thane have so far received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, officials said. Since the outbreak of the viral infection, a total of 2,147 policemen here in Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19 and 35 of them died due to the disease, a release issued by the Thane police commissionerate said on Tuesday.

    It said so far 8,779 cops, comprising 94.76 percent of the Thane police force, have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 7,322, or 78.72 percent, have received their second jabs. As of now, 34 policemen here are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection, the release said.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

    Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunization. The 35-year-old woman, who died on May 10, was 23 weeks pregnant, Anvisa said, adding that it had not been informed of any other adverse events involving pregnant women.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Air India cancels COVID-19 vaccination camps for staff at Delhi airport: Report

    Air India informed its employees that it had cancelled two COVID-19 vaccination camps due to non-availability of doses. The vaccination camps were to be held at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on May 11 and 13, The Times of India reported. "The proposed Covid vaccination camp at GSD complex, IGIA (Delhi airport) on May 11 and May 13 stands cancelled because government authorities have expressed inability to hold these camps due to non-availability of vaccines," a note said, as quoted by the publication. "Fresh dates will be notified once we get reconfirmation from government authorities," said the note sent by Dr Raja Saikia, senior assistant general manager-medical, GSD, Delhi.

  • May 12, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questions Centre on vaccine production, asks for transparency

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Chairperson - Biocon, has questioned the Centre on the status of vaccine production in the country. In a tweet addressed to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) on May 11, Mazumdar-Shaw said she was “very concerned” about the short supply of vaccines and expressed the need for “better transparency to avoid suspense”.

    She also questioned about where the promised 70 million doses per month are being deployed and suggested that a timetable of supplies be made public so that “people can patiently wait their turn”. Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet comes as India is embattled in a ferocious second wave of COVID-19, even as the country-wide vaccination drive crawls at a slow pace due to supply shortages.

  • May 12, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Allahabad High Court stays coercive action against Sun Hospital, Lucknow and its staff, in the FIR lodged by UP Police alleging that the hospital was spreading "false rumours" about oxygen shortage.

  • May 12, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Global cases are falling, but coronavirus surging in countries that had kept it under control

    After a record-breaking tear, global coronavirus cases and deaths are falling as the virus recedes in the West. But world leaders and experts warn that the world is rapidly dividing: Wealthy nations well stocked with COVID vaccines are gaining control of the virus while it continues to run rampant in other parts of the world, pummeling India and flaring in Southeast Asian countries that had been fending it off.

    New global cases are leveling off after rising steadily since March and peaking in late April, but the world is in danger as long as they remain at "an unacceptably high plateau," the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday. In Southeast Asia, Tedros noted that "cases and deaths are still increasing rapidly." Cambodia and Thailand, which had controlled the virus throughout 2020, have recorded sharp increases in infections in recent days. Malaysia went back into lockdown Monday, two days after recording its highest daily case total since January.

    Scientists warn that if the virus is allowed to spread unchecked in parts of the world with lower vaccine coverage, dangerous variants will continue to evolve, threatening all countries. "Globally, we are still in a perilous situation," Tedros said. About 783,000 new cases are reported on average each day globally, nearly half in India, where a virus variant, B.1.617, has been spreading.

  • May 12, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

  • May 12, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | HUL to provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India

    FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday said it will provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India to address the acute shortage of medical oxygen as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the pandemic. Under its "Mission HO2PE", HUL will send 4,000 concentrators to the worst affected cities which includes Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore etc, the FMCG major said in a statement.

    "HUL is partnering with KVN Foundation and Portea, India’s largest home healthcare company, to make the O2 concentrators available to needy patients promptly and efficiently," it said. Portea will have access to 3,000 concentrators, which will be provided free of charge to patients, while the remaining will be donated by HUL to hospitals in nearly 20 locations across India.

    HUL's partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea will provide oxygen for COVID-19 patients directly in their homes, reducing the pressure on healthcare infrastructure which is already under duress. "Patients can avail of this service by calling the 'Mission HO2PE' helpline number and request for oxygen concentrators," it added.

