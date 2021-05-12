Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India's new COVID-19 cases peaked, cases to increase in various states over next 2 weeks: Cambridge tracker

May 12, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India's new COVID-19 cases peaked, cases to increase in various states over next 2 weeks: Cambridge tracker

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging India, the number of new virus infections has peaked, but it will see a declining trend over the two-week forecast period to May 23, according to a new tracker by Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS). The new COVID-19 tracker is developed by CJBS and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in India working with Health Systems Transformation Platform, as part of a pandemic monitoring series devoted to the country and its states and union territories in order to identify areas at high risk of infection incidence increases.

The new CJBS COVID-19 Tracker for India provides forecasts of the coronavirus pandemic’s trajectory over the coming two weeks and asserts that the country will see a declining trend in this period. “But there is substantial variation among states and union territories in their trajectories. Cases will continue to increase over the next two weeks in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura,” the trackers forecasted.