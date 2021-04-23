COVID-19 | UAE bans flight from India as coronavirus cases surge

The United Arab Emirates has become the latest country to ban flights from India as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the country. The ban comes into effect from 11.59 pm on April 24 and will be reviewed after 10 days, reports have said.

While this rule will not be applicable to UAE nationals and diplomats, any Indian or a passenger who has travelled through India in the past 14 days will also not be allowed to fly into the Emirate from any other international destination.

According to Khaleej Times, people are barred from booking flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia websites.

The last update on the Emirates website read that from April 22, 2021, travellers from India to the UAE would have to produce a COVID‑19 negative RT-PCR test certificate of a test taken not more than 48 hours before departure.

The announcement comes as India reported the highest single-day COVID-19 case spike in the world on April 22, registering more than three lakh fresh infections in one day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Several countries like the UK, the US and Canada have already restricted travel to and from India

(with PTI inputs)