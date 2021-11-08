COVID-19 testing scam during Kumbh: SIT arrests Mallika, Sharat Pant in Delhi

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. (Representative image: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Mallika and Sharat Pant of Max Corporate services on November 8 in connection with fake COVID-19 tests conducted during Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

The two main accused were arrested in Delhi by the SIT, reported CNN-News18.

In August, the court of chief judicial magistrate, Haridwar, issued non-bailable warrants against Mallika and Sharat Pant of Max Corporate services and Dr Navtej Nalwa of Nalwa Path Labs in connection with fake COVID tests conducted during Kumbh, held earlier this year.

The two firms and their owners were among three companies named in an FIR lodged in connection with the case.

After obtaining the NBWs from the CJM's court, efforts are being made by the SIT to arrest them, Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S had said.

The scam pertains to issuing negative COVID-19 test reports to a host of people whose samples were never taken and who did not even attend the Kumbh Mela.

Noida-based Max Corporate Services, which had been assigned the task of carrying out COVID tests during Kumbh, had outsourced the job to Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs.

Dr Arjun Singh Sengar, the then Mela officer (medical and health), and Dr NK Tyagi, the then officer in charge (medical and health), were suspended on August 26 on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders for their alleged involvement in the fake testing scam during Kumbh Mela.

The action was based on the recommendation of a probe committee set up by the Haridwar district magistrate to look into the fake testing scam.