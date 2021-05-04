MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 second wave | Two flights carrying aid to India delayed till May 5, says US Department of Defense

Prior to this, a flight carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators pulse oxymeters and N95 masks landed in India on May 1, while another flight with 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir landed on May 2.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
COVID-19 medical supplied from the US arrive at Delhi on April 20 (Image Source: ANI)

Two flights carrying aid material from the United States are delayed due to maintenance issues and will reach India only by May 5, the US Department of Defense’s Transportation command said on May 3, ANI reported.

This comes even as India's total tally of COVIVD-19 cases crossed the two crore-mark with 3.75 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Though a big number, it is the lowest in the past seven days.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The flights are carrying aid material promised by the US for India’s second COVID-19 wave. Prior to this, a flight carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators pulse oxymeters and N95 masks landed in India on May 1, while another flight with 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir landed on May 2.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had expressed “welcome” for this support from the US.

This comes as India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning.

The White House had announced that the US will deliver medical supplies worth $100 million to India as “urgent relief” over the coming days. The relief includes 1,100 oxygen cylinders (initially), 1,700 oxygen concentrators and multiple large scale Oxygen Generation Units that can support 20 patients each.

The US also said that it will “divert” 20 million doses of its unused AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to India.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #India #oxygen #Remdesivir #US #vaccine
first published: May 4, 2021 01:09 pm

