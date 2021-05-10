COVID-19 second wave | Delhi lockdown extended till May 17: What is allowed, what is not

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi government on May 9 announced extension of the lockdown in the national capital till May 17.
While other restrictions will continue to be imposed as they already are, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that metro services will also remain suspended during the period.
The lockdown extension is meant to ensure that Delhi does not let its guard down even though COVID-19 cases have dropped, Kejriwal said.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic
Here’s a quick look at what is allowed and what is not allowed in Delhi during the lockdown:
What’s allowed:
Essential services and food and medical services will continue as normal.
Government officers and PSU officials will be allowed to travel after producing valid identity cards.
While weddings have been allowed, the number of people who can attend them has been capped at 50. People travelling to attend marriages will have to show a soft or hard copy of the marriage card.
Attendance at funerals and last rites gatherings has been capped to 20 people.
Persons associated with the delivery of essential services, people working at grocery and food stores, and milk booths, opticians, meat and fish shops, pharmacies, newspaper distribution units, banks, insurance offices will be allowed to commute during the curfew.
People associated with telecommunication, internet, broadcasting, and cable services will be allowed to commute during the curfew.
People associated with petrol pumps, water supply, power generation, private security services, manufacturing units of essential commodities, and food delivery will be also allowed to commute during the curfew.
Movement of electronic and print media personnel, pregnant women, and patients for getting medical/health service along with an attendant on production of a valid id/doctor's prescription/medical papers.
Stadiums have been permitted to remain open for organising national/international sports events without spectators.
What’s not allowed:
Metro rail services will remain suspended.
All private offices, shops, shopping centres, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, cinemas, restaurants and bars, public parks, gyms, spas, and barbershops will remain closed.
All educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.
All social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, and congregations are prohibited.
Offices of Greater National Capital Territory (NCT) and municipal corporations will remain closed except for units that are involved in essential services.
Detailed guidelines issued in April, with the lockdown was imposed, can be accessed here.
As of May 9, Delhi had reported 13.10 lakh COVID-19 cases. While more than 12 lakh patients had recovered, the death toll stood at 19,071. The national capital had around 87,000 active cases.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic