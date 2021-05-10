MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
May 10, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 2403 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths and 3375 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As many as 16,94,39,663 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far including 20,23,532 doses administered in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.22 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,42,362 deaths. A total of 1,83,17,404 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 37,36,648 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 16.76 percent of the total caseload, the data
stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 82.15 percent. Globally, more than 15.72 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.78 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 16.94 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 10, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 17.56 crore free vaccine doses provided to states, says MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

    Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said the government has provided 17.56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far to states and union territories for inoculation of people of all age groups and 46 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days. Thakur's remarks came in response to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to use Rs 35,000 crore allocated in the Union Budget to ensure free vaccine for all citizens instead of the current system of multiple pricing for various users.

    Pune-based Serum Institute of India is supplying Covishield to the Centre for Rs 150 a dose while to states for Rs 300 a dose. Private Hospitals are getting it at double the state's price at Rs 600. Whereas, Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has priced its vaccine at Rs 150 a dose for the Centre, Rs 600 a dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 a dose for private hospitals.

  • May 10, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 25-bed COVID hospital set up in just 24 hours in Rajasthan's Barmer by modifying containers

    Amid surging COVID-19 cases, a team of over 100 people set up a 25-bed makeshift hospital in just 24 hours in a nondescript village in Rajasthan's Barmer district by modifying eight bunkhouse containers. Built entirely with the contribution of Bhamashahs (social workers), the facility at Sambhra village became operational Saturday after Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary got it inaugurated by the workers who toiled hard to raise it in such a short span of time.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 10, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi Dy-CM orders inquiry after 23 COVID patients go 'missing' from Hindu Rao hospital

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered an inquiry into the incident of 23 COVID-19 patients going "missing" from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital, official sources said on Sunday. Sisodia has asked the health department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by Monday evening, they said. The corporation''s mayor, Jai Prakash, had on Saturday said that at least 23 COVID-19 patients left the hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing the medical facility.

  • May 10, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Mumbai reports 2403 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths and 3375 recoveries in the last 24 hours ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 2403 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths and 3375 recoveries in the last 24 hours

  • May 10, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 28,897 new COVID-19 cases, 236 fatalities and 23,515 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stand at 1,44,547 while the death toll climbed to 15,648 in the state. 
         

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 10, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR result not older than 72 hours & will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal. People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

  • May 10, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Indian Navy tanker ship INS Airavat to arrive in Vishakhapatnam tomorrow from Singapore with eight 20 tonne empty cryogenic oxygen cylinders, 3150 oxygen cylinders, 500 filled oxygen cylinders, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits, and 450 PPE kits: Indian Navy officials.

  • May 10, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 15.7 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.