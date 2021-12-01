COVID-19 related restrictions extended in West Bengal till December 15

Representative image

Keeping in mind warnings of the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the newly detected coronavirus variant omicron', the West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the ongoing Covid-19 related restrictions till December 15, according to an order.

The decision was made after a review of the current situation of the pandemic. … the state executive committee of West Bengal State disaster management authority recommended to continue with the existing restrictions and protocols,” the order said.

The restriction and relaxation measures already in force stand extended up to December 15, it said.

The administration prohibited all outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order and essential commodities.

The state has already allowed local train movement. Schools, colleges and universities also opened for certain classes from November 16.

The restrictions were first imposed on May 16. "Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times," the order said.