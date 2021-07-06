COVID-19 | May withdraw lockdown relaxations, says health ministry after images of crowded hill stations surface
Worried over huge crowds in hill stations, the health ministry said such behaviour would nullify the gains made in controlling COVID-19 spread.
July 06, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
Crowded tourist spot in Mussoorie
With states and union territories opening up and allowing movement of people following a drop in COVID-19 cases after a devastating second wave, tourists have rushed to hill stations and beaches in large numbers.
Images of tourists crowding selfie points and jostling their way into markets have been shared widely on social media, worrying health experts again.
News agency ANI reported that the Union Health Ministry has already written to the Himachal Pradesh government over rampant flouting of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in Shimla and Manali.
“People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. We may withdraw the ease in lockdown restrictions again if protocols are not complied with,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on July 6.
Dr Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), also said: “The pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.”
Health experts have cautioned that a third wave of the pandemic
is inevitable, and it could hit the country around August- September and peak in September-October. The only way to minimise its impact is to maximise caution, especially given the majority of Indian adults are not yet fully vaccinated.