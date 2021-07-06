COVID-19 | May withdraw lockdown relaxations, says health ministry after images of crowded hill stations surface

Crowded tourist spot in Mussoorie

With states and union territories opening up and allowing movement of people following a drop in COVID-19 cases after a devastating second wave, tourists have rushed to hill stations and beaches in large numbers.

Images of tourists crowding selfie points and jostling their way into markets have been shared widely on social media, worrying health experts again.



Uttarakhand | Tourists throng in Mussoorie as #COVID19 restrictions eased & heatwave hits north India

"Weather is very good here. I came here with my joint family. We are vaccinated and taking COVID19 precautions," says Navdeep Kaur, a tourist from Amritsar pic.twitter.com/9rFRkaRtFW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

News agency ANI reported that the Union Health Ministry has already written to the Himachal Pradesh government over rampant flouting of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in Shimla and Manali.

“People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. We may withdraw the ease in lockdown restrictions again if protocols are not complied with,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on July 6.

Worried over the growing throng of tourists in the hills, the health ministry has said such behaviour could even nullify the gains made in controlling teh COVID-19 spread.

Dr Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), also said: “The pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.”