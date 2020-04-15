COVID-19 lockdown: Crop insurance claims worth Rs 2,424 crore disbursed to farmers

The government on Wednesday said that crop insurance claims worth Rs 2,424 crore have been disbursed to farmers across 12 states during the lockdown period. The Union Agriculture Ministry said it has taken several other measures to facilitate farmers and farming activities at field level during the lockdown period.

Highlighting these measures, the ministry said that "under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), insurance claims amounting to Rs 2,424 crore have been disbursed to the beneficiary farmers in 12 states in the country."

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) saturation drive has been initiated by the ministry in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services to cover all PM-KISAN beneficiaries.

"So far 83 lakh applications received out of which 18.26 lakh applications have been sanctioned for loan amount of Rs 17,800 crore," an official statement said.

The due date for conversion of agri-gold loan and other agri accounts into KCC Account was March 31 but now it has been extended up to May 31.