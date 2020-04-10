App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 lockdown: 180 flights carried 258.24-tonne cargo until April 9, says aviation ministry

The 'Lifeline Udan' scheme has been started by the ministry for transport of essential goods through aerial routes at a time when the country is under a lockdown till April 14 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A total of 180 flights have operated since the beginning of the 21-day lockdown under the 'Lifeline Udan' scheme carrying 258.24 tonnes of cargo as on Thursday, the civil aviation ministry said on Friday.

The 'Lifeline Udan' scheme has been started by the ministry for transport of essential goods through aerial routes at a time when the country is under a lockdown till April 14 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over 180 flights have been operated under 'Lifeline UDAN' during COVID-19 lockdown, out of which 114 were operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Fifty-eight flights were operated by the IAF," the ministry said in a press release.

Close

It said that on Friday, total 13 flights were operated under the scheme, carrying 10.22 tonnes of cargo.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Aviation Ministry #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #UDAN scheme

