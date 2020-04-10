COVID-19 lockdown: 180 flights carried 258.24-tonne cargo until April 9, says aviation ministry

A total of 180 flights have operated since the beginning of the 21-day lockdown under the 'Lifeline Udan' scheme carrying 258.24 tonnes of cargo as on Thursday, the civil aviation ministry said on Friday.

The 'Lifeline Udan' scheme has been started by the ministry for transport of essential goods through aerial routes at a time when the country is under a lockdown till April 14 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over 180 flights have been operated under 'Lifeline UDAN' during COVID-19 lockdown, out of which 114 were operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Fifty-eight flights were operated by the IAF," the ministry said in a press release.

It said that on Friday, total 13 flights were operated under the scheme, carrying 10.22 tonnes of cargo.