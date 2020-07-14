COVID-19 India update | Govt asks Remdesivir manufacturers to increase production as complaints of black marketing rise

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 India update | Govt asks Remdesivir manufacturers to increase production as complaints of black marketing rise

There have reports that remdesivir is being sold at exorbitant prices in the black market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With cases of coronavirus surging and reports of critical drugs being sold at exorbitant prices in the black market, the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP) has asked the manufacturers of Remdesivir to ramp-up the production of the anti-viral drug used for treating COVID-19 patients.

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) had on June 1 granted US pharma giant Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for its drug Remdesivir, being touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19, in the country.

The DoP has asked to increase the production of the drug as state authorities grapple with complaints of its black marketing, reported The Economic Times.

Close

According to the report, state drug controllers received several complaints of profiteering during the pandemic as the drug priced at Rs 4,000-5,400 a vial being sold at as high as Rs 60,000.

related news

Receiving the complaints, the DoP secretary held a meeting with the drug’s manufacturers, the report stated.

“Though it is a prescription drug, complaints have been received of its black marketing. Making money out of tragedy is not done,” an official told the publication.

The manufacturers have been told that they will be provided them all necessary assistance in case they want the government's help to ramp up production, the official was quoted as saying.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Gilead's Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Cipremi by Cipla and Covifor by Hetero at costs of Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,400, respectively in the Indian market, as per the report. Mylan will launch Remdesivir around July 22-24, it added.

On July 11, two persons were arrested in Mira Road township of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly selling vials of Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices. The police seized four vials of the injection from the accused, who were selling each vial for Rs 20,000 as against the original price of Rs 5,400.

Receiving information of black marketing of the drug, the DGCI has asked state drug regulators and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to enforce the maximum retail price of the experimental COVID-19 drug, added the report.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.