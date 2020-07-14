Live now
Jul 14, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.1 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 8.7 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 63 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 112th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 8,78,254 cases, which includes 23,174 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.7 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Delhi’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.1 lakh
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: Although the number of daily deaths remains relatively stable, there is a lot to be concerned about. All countries are at risk of the virus, but not all countries have been affected in the same way.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Two more die of COVID-19 in Jharkhand; 189 fresh cases reported
Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the death toll to 33 in the state, the health department said in a bulletin yesterday.
It said that 189 more people tested positive for the disease and the state's coronavirus count rose to 3,963. Jharkhand now has 1,579 active cases. As many as 2,351 people have been cured. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Noida LIVE updates | 90 new cases push Noida's COVID-19 tally to 3,495
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district yesterday recorded 90 new patients of COVID-19 which pushed its tally of cases to 3,495, the highest for any district in the state so far, official data showed.
So far, 2,590 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district, which has recorded 33 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the data showed.
The recovery rate of patients rose to 74.1 percent while the mortality rate in the district stood at 0.9 percent, according to official statistics. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus impact | Nearly 1 crore children may never return to school after pandemic is over
Education is in a state of crisis due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and by the time it is over nearly 1 crore children may never return to school. Fund cuts to cope with the economic crisis triggered by the world health crisis and rising poverty will jeopardise education of millions of children, Save the Children has warned.
According to British charity Save the Children, the world’s poorest children are faced with a 'hidden education emergency' due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 1,246 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1.1 lakh; death toll mounts to 3,411
Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the city's tally to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said.
It said 91,312 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stands at 19,017.
The total number of tests conducted yesterday was 12,171, the lowest so far in a day, the bulletin showed. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 8,78,254. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 5,53,471 patients have recovered, 23,174 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 3,01,609. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.3 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.7 lakh.
With over 33.2 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 112th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.