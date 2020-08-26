172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|covid-19-impact-maharashtra-exempts-road-tax-on-commercial-vehicles-from-april-1-to-september-30-5760161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact: Maharashtra exempts commercial vehicles from road tax in H1 FY21

An official said that states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana have already waived road tax for all types of commercial vehicles.

Moneycontrol News

The Maharashtra Cabinet on August 26 decided to exempt commercial and goods vehicles from road tax from April 1 to September 30, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers due to COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Earlier, a report by The Times of India had stated that the move came after Transport Minister Anil Parab took the lead.

"We have 11.4 lakh registered commercial vehicles in the state. They include tourist taxis, mini-buses and buses, school buses, private service vehicles, trucks, tankers and stage-carriage vehicles. Their business has come to a halt ever since the declaration of the lockdown," an official told the newspaper. 

"The government received several representations from vehicle owners and their associations and has taken the view that for the revival of the economy, it is essential to waive road tax," the official said, adding that states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana have already waived road tax for all types of commercial vehicles.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

