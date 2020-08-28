COVID-19 impact: CLAT 2020 postponed to September 28

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed to September 28 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was to be held on September 7 but has been postponed due to the regional lockdown in Bihar and West Bengal amidst the pandemic.

For both postgraduate and undergraduate courses, the exam has been postponed. It will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on September 28.

A total of 77,000 candidates had registered for CLAT 2020 with 66,000 candidates for the undergraduate admission test itself.

This is a national-level entrance exam for admissions into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered at 22 National Law Universities and several other colleges/ universities. CLAT is held by the Consortium of National Law Universities headed by Bengaluru's National Law School of India University.

The executive committee of the consortium of national law universities met on August 27 to review the precautionary measures taken due to COVID-19 and the situation in various states.