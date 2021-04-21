COVID-19: Haryana Health Minister says Delhi govt 'looting' oxygen tankers, orders police protection

The demand of oxygen has shot up due to increasing cases of COVID-19

Amid a shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government 'looted' two oxygen tankers that were on its way to Faridabad.

"We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad," Vij said, as quoted by ANI.

The state Health Minister further said that he has ordered police protection for all oxygen tankers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi and his deputy Manish Sisodia said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted, adding some hospitals are left with just a few hours of stock.

The oxygen supply crisis was resolved after the Centre intervened. After talks with the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government said it would release about 132.55 tonnes of oxygen for Delhi.

Haryana has witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the last three weeks. On April 20, the state had recorded 7,811 new cases in its biggest single-day spike so far, while 35 people had succumbed to the disease.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is currently over 50,000. Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, all in the National Capital Region, have seen a steep jump in new cases, while other areas such as Panchkula, Karnal and Kurukshetra have also added to the surge.