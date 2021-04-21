MARKET NEWS

April 21, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi records 28,395 new COVID19, 19,430 discharges and 277 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: There will be no need for a lockdown if we follow Covid protocols. People must not leave their homes unless really necessary. We have to save the country from a lockdown. Appeal to states to impose lockdowns as a measure of last resort. States must use micro containment zones as the go-to strategy, says PM.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering
a steady increase for the 41st day in a row, the active cases increased to 20,31,977, comprising 13.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,31,08,582, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 per cent, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
    A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) gets treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM9KUXKP
    Moneycontrol.com
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | People were hopeful a relief package would be announced

    The PM has said that lockdown should be the last option for states. But various courts in the country have given directives for lockdown. The people were hopeful that a relief package would be announced by PM for migrant workers, poor, small traders: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Govt exempts customs duty on remdesivir injection, remdesivir API

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Govt exempts customs duty on remdesivir injection, remdesivir API

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Night curfew imposed in Karnataka from 9pm to 6am until May 4.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital in New Delhi 

    Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital. Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs. More than 500 corona patients on oxygen, tweets Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi records 28,395 new COVID19, 19,430 discharges and 277 deaths.

    Total cases: 9,05,541
    Total discharges: 8,07,328
    Active cases: 85,575
    Death toll: 12,638

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | I was hoping that PM in his address would announce free vaccine for every citizen. PM didn't mention anything on how much the vaccine production capacity will be boosted and on the number of vaccine doses to be given to states after that: Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments from India and around the world.

