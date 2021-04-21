Delhi oxygen crisis resolved as Uttar Pradesh agrees to release supply after Centre's intervention

Delhi does not have its own source of oxygen

The oxygen supply crisis at Delhi's top hospitals was resolved after the Centre had intervened while the Uttar Pradesh government agreed to release oxygen supply.

After talks with the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government said it would release about 132.55 tonnes of oxygen for Delhi. This supply was stuck since the state government insisted that the needs of its districts should be prioritised before supplying to other states.

“Delhi does not have its own source of oxygen, so the supply has to come from Uttar Pradesh. We are trying to smoothen supply lines.,” CNN NEWS18 quoted MHA officials as saying.

PTI reported that the national capital on April 20 faced a "serious oxygen crisis" and acute shortage of ICU beds, with the Delhi government warning that there will be an outrage if sufficient quantity does not reach health facilities by Wednesday morning.

The Delhi government said oxygen is available only for the next 8-12 hours in most hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.



MHA officials: All steps taken to provide oxygen in Delhi. Delhi doesn't have its own source of oxygen, so the supply has to come from Uttar Pradesh. We are trying to smoothen supply lines. @Arunima24 shares details with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/Ey8Fcu6UPt

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted that there is an acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital, and supply may not last beyond four hours. More than 500 COVID-19 patients are on oxygen, he said.

Delhi reported a record single-day spike of 28,395 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths on April 20.