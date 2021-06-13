COVID-19: Delhi sets up a special vaccination centre for teachers, their families

The administration has set up a vaccination facility for 18-44 and 45 plus age groups at a government school near ITO. (Representative Image)

The Delhi government has set up a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre for teachers and their family members as a "token of appreciation". The move comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) said that Delhi government school teachers who had been working as frontline workers should be inoculated on priority.

"As a token of appreciation for the commendable work done by our teachers at the fore of all fronts set up by the Delhi government to provide various services to the citizens of Delhi during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education has set up a vaccination centre dedicated entirely to our teaches and their families," India Today quoted a letter as saying. The letter was released on June 11.

The administration has set up a vaccination facility for 18-44 and 45 plus age groups at a government school near ITO in central Delhi.

The facility of online registration had made available at this dedicated centre. "Heads of all schools are therefore directed to motivate all their teachers to get themselves and their family members vaccinated at the above centre," it said.

The national capital recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 deaths on June 12. According to the latest health bulletin, the city's death toll from COVID-19 was now 24,800. The number of active cases has fallen to 3,610 12 from 3,922 the previous day.