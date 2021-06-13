MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19: Delhi sets up a special vaccination centre for teachers, their families

'As a token of appreciation', the administration has set up a vaccination facility for 18-44 and 45 plus age groups at a government school near ITO.

Moneycontrol News
June 13, 2021 / 01:05 PM IST
The administration has set up a vaccination facility for 18-44 and 45 plus age groups at a government school near ITO. (Representative Image)

The administration has set up a vaccination facility for 18-44 and 45 plus age groups at a government school near ITO. (Representative Image)

The Delhi government has set up a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre for teachers and their family members as a "token of appreciation". The move comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) said that Delhi government school teachers who had been working as frontline workers should be inoculated on priority.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

"As a token of appreciation for the commendable work done by our teachers at the fore of all fronts set up by the Delhi government to provide various services to the citizens of Delhi during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education has set up a vaccination centre dedicated entirely to our teaches and their families," India Today quoted a letter as saying. The letter was released on June 11.

The administration has set up a vaccination facility for 18-44 and 45 plus age groups at a government school near ITO in central Delhi.

The facility of online registration had made available at this dedicated centre. "Heads of all schools are therefore directed to motivate all their teachers to get themselves and their family members vaccinated at the above centre," it said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The national capital recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 deaths on June 12. According to the latest health bulletin, the city's death toll from COVID-19 was now 24,800. The number of active cases has fallen to 3,610 12 from 3,922 the previous day.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Jun 13, 2021 01:05 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey