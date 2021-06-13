Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till now, says govt

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | GST Council cuts rates on key Covid items till September 30
The all-powerful Goods and Service Tax Council, in its meeting on June 12, slashed the GST rates on a number of items crucial in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. These include essential medicines, oxygen, oxygen generation equipment and related devices, and diagnostic and testing machine kits. The items on which rate cuts were made include Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, medical grade oxygen, oxygen generator, ventilators, masks, COVID testing kits, oximeters, hand sanitisers, cremation furnaces, ambulances, temperature checking devices and others. These cuts are applicable till September 30.
A top government official told Moneycontrol after the meeting that while the Council understood there will be revenue foregone as a result of the cuts, that was not a priority for the participants. “All the central and state ministers in the Council understood that the priority is to provide relief to citizens while also ensuring that manufacturers don’t face issues related to income tax credit. Hence rates were cut on most items instead of exempting them outright,” the official said.