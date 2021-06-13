MARKET NEWS

June 13, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till now, says govt

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Gurugram health department is fully prepared to undertake the sero surveillance survey from June 15, officials said. The health authorities said that the purpose behind such study is to monitor the population of Stork-Cove 2 infection in the district.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day with the country reporting 84,332 fresh cases, its lowest in 70 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With the fresh cases, the infection tally has climbed to 2,93,59,155. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,67,081 with 4,002
daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases further declined to 10,80,690 accounting for 3.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.07 per cent. India's active caseload declined to less than 11 lakh after 63 days while 84,332 new cases reported in 24 hours are the lowest in 70 days, the ministry said.
  • June 13, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | GST Council cuts rates on key Covid items till September 30

    The all-powerful Goods and Service Tax Council, in its meeting on June 12, slashed the GST rates on a number of items crucial in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. These include essential medicines, oxygen, oxygen generation equipment and related devices, and diagnostic and testing machine kits. The items on which rate cuts were made include Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, medical grade oxygen, oxygen generator, ventilators, masks, COVID testing kits, oximeters, hand sanitisers, cremation furnaces, ambulances, temperature checking devices and others. These cuts are applicable till September 30.

    A top government official told Moneycontrol after the meeting that while the Council understood there will be revenue foregone as a result of the cuts, that was not a priority for the participants. “All the central and state ministers in the Council understood that the priority is to provide relief to citizens while also ensuring that manufacturers don’t face issues related to income tax credit. Hence rates were cut on most items instead of exempting them outright,” the official said.

  • June 13, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Centre trashes 'unsound' international magazine report claiming COVID-19 death toll 5-7 times higher in country

    Centre has trashed an international media report which claimed that India's actual COVID-19 death toll is five to seven times higher than the official count. The report is "misinformed", "speculative" and based on "unsound analysis", government said on June 12. Although the Centre did not name the international publication, it appeared to be a veiled reference towards The Economist. The magazine, in a report published on June 12, claimed that the official death toll numbers in India "represent a disturbingly small fraction of the real figure", and the actual count could be "some six times higher".

    Categorically denying the claims made in the report, the Centre said it has been "transparent" in releasing data related to COVID-19, including mortality figures, since the start of the pandemic. "It is noted that a renowned international magazine in its article has speculated that ‘India has suffered perhaps five-to-seven times excess deaths than the official number of COVID-19 fatalities’. It is a speculative article, which is without any basis and seems to be misinformed," said a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry. "The unsound analysis of the said article is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence," the statement added.

  • June 13, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi attends outreach session; calls for 'one earth one health' approach for pandemic

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 12 called for following a "one earth, one health" approach to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic globally, and sought the support of the G7 grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, during a virtual address at an outreach session of a summit of the bloc. Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Modi also emphasised on the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to deal with the challenge, according to an official statement.

    Sources said Modi's call for adopting a "one earth, one health" approach received support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They said Australia and several other countries came out in strong support of Modi's call to waive patents on coronavirus vaccines to boost their production. India and South Africa have come out with the proposal at the World Trade Organisation.

    The prime minister, speaking at the G7 outreach session titled 'Building Back Stronger – Health', also highlighted India's 'whole of society' approach to fight the pandemic, while synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society. In his address, Modi sought the support of the G7 countries for a proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for patent waiver on Covid related technologies.

  • June 13, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    

  • June 13, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand CM held a virtual meeting with district magistrates in connection with the progress of Covid-19 & vaccination

    CM said that regular camps should be organised to increase testing & vaccination in rural areas, keeping in view the monsoon season. Uttarakhand CM said that in some pvt hospitals, there're complaints about taking more money from patients than prescribed fee & not giving the benefit of Atal Ayushman card, strict action should be taken against those hospitals, & inspection should also be done from time to time: CMO

  • June 13, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | For 7th day, Nagaland reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

    Nagaland for the seventh consecutive day reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 235 patients recuperated from the disease and 96 new infections pushed the tally to 23,562, a health department official said. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 79.88 per cent from 79.20 per cent on Friday. As many as 18,822 people have recovered from the infection in the northeastern state.

    'At least 96 positive cases detected today - 38 Kohima, 26 Dimapur, 20 Mokokchung, 4 each in Tuensang and Zunheboto, 2 each in Mon and Phek districts,' State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. Nagaland now has 3,633 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Demise of three COVID-19 patients in Dimapur district increased the death toll in the state to 448, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.

    Altogether, 659 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said. So far, 2,06,708 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Nagaland, Dr Kikon said. As of Friday, 2,80,865 people have been inoculated in the state, including 54,690 who have received the second dose, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

  • June 13, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says vaccine need outstrips G7 pledges

    The head of the World Health Organisation has welcomed the vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says “we need more, and we need them faster.” “The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world''s population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Saturday at the summit in southwest England.

    “To do that, we need 11 billion doses,” Tedros said, adding that it was “essential” for countries to temporarily waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit''s host, has said the group would pledge at least 1 billion doses, with half that number coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year. Tedros reiterated his target of vaccinating 30% of the population of every country by the end of 2021. He said that reaching the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July, and 250 million more by September.

  • June 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha to include children above 6 years in sero-survey

    Anticipating a possible third wave of COVID-19 to affect children, the Odisha government has decided to include those above six years in the ensuing fourth sero-survey to assess the presence of antibodies. The sero-survey will be conducted from June 17 in three districts - Ganjam, Rayagadda and Koraput, said Sanghamitra Pati, director of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), a unit of ICMR.

    "For the first time, children above 6 years will be brought under the ambit of this survey," Pati said, adding, the exercise will be completed in four days. The sero-survey will be carried out in 70 districts across India, she said. All the procedures will be similar to the previous such surveys. Official sources said as many as 43,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among children in the age group of 0-14 years in Odisha so far. Health experts said the outcome of the sero-survey will help the state government prepare strategies to face another wave of the pandemic.

  • June 13, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha govt orders probe into 'fake' COVID-19 medicine circulation

    The Odisha government ordered a probe into the alleged circulation of "fake" COVID-19 medicines, officials said. The government also decided to initiate legal action against those responsible for supplying "spurious COVID-19 medicines" seized in the last two days, they said. Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra issued a direction to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd and the police to launch a joint inquiry into the seizure of alleged spurious drugs and submit a report.

    "Prosecution cases will be started in the specially designated courts under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act," he said. The authorities had seized a large quantity of "spurious" Favipiravir tablets in Cuttack on June 10. They also recovered "fake" drugs in other places, including Bhubaneswar, on Friday. "Seizures were made in Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar on June 11," the officials said.

    Acting on a tip-off from the Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra on spurious Favipiravir tablets allegedly manufactured by a company in Himachal Pradesh, the authorities in Odisha initiated actions. These medicines were purchased by a company in Cuttack, they said. "A raid was conducted on the premises of the buyer firm by the Cuttack drugs inspectors," an official said.

    The inspectors also found the manufacturer of the medicine was a non-existing entity, he said, adding that during the raid, it was noted that the Cuttack-based company had purchased 58,000 "Favimax-400" tablets from an entity located at Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Of the purchased quantity, the Cuttack-based buyer supplied 40,600 tablets to another entity in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Of the available stock of 17,400 tablets, 400 were taken for statutory testing and the remaining ones were seized under the provision of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act and Rules, the official said.

  • June 13, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Himachal Pradesh reports 370 new COVID19 cases, 830 discharges & 17 deaths in the past 24 hours

    Total cases 1,98,313

    Total recoveries 1,89,522

    Death toll 3368

    Active cases 5402

  • June 13, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 733 new cases, 732 discharges & 18 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases 7,15,879

    Total recoveries 6,82,678

    Death toll 15,164

    Active cases 15,798

  • June 13, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 10,697 new cases, 360 deaths and 14,910 discharges today; Recovery rate in the State is 95.48%



