English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    COVID-19: Delhi records 1,128 new cases, zero death; positivity rate at 6.56%

    This is the second consecutive day when Delhi reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five percent.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Delhi recorded 1,128 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent and zero fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Thursday. This is the second consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.

    With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,51,930, while the death toll stood at 26,307. The number of tests conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19 was 17,188. Delhi currently has 3,526 active cases, up from 3,239 the previous day. As many as 2,206 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation.

    The national capital on Wednesday logged 1,066 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly a month, with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities. The day before, it had reported 781 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities.

    The city on Monday had logged 463 cases and two fatalities as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, the highest in over a month, according to city health department data. It had logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on June 29.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 cases #Delhi
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 09:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.