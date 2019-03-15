Court allows ED to quiz lobbyist Deepak Talwar on IA's purchase of 43 aircraft from Airbus Industrie

The Enforcement Directorate had on March 14 moved a Delhi court seeking orders to interrogate Talwar who is currently in judicial custody.
A Delhi court on March 15 allowed the ED to question lobbyist Deepak Talwar in Tihar jail in a fresh case related to the purchase of 43 aircraft by erstwhile Indian Airlines from France's Airbus Industrie in 2005.
The Enforcement Directorate had on March 14 moved a Delhi court seeking orders to interrogate Talwar who is currently in judicial custody in a separate case related to negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing losses to national carrier Air India.
In the present case, special public prosecutors D P Singh and Nitesh Rana had told the court that Talwar's custody was required to unearth the entire criminal conspiracy related to the money laundering in relation to the purchase.