Court allows ED to quiz lobbyist Deepak Talwar on IA's purchase of 43 aircraft from Airbus Industrie

A Delhi court on March 15 allowed the ED to question lobbyist Deepak Talwar in Tihar jail in a fresh case related to the purchase of 43 aircraft by erstwhile Indian Airlines from France's Airbus Industrie in 2005.

The Enforcement Directorate had on March 14 moved a Delhi court seeking orders to interrogate Talwar who is currently in judicial custody in a separate case related to negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing losses to national carrier Air India.

In the present case, special public prosecutors D P Singh and Nitesh Rana had told the court that Talwar's custody was required to unearth the entire criminal conspiracy related to the money laundering in relation to the purchase.

According to the ED, the case was filed against Indian Airlines officials and other unknown persons, "alleging that the officials, by abusing their official position as public servants in conspiracy with Airbus Industrie and caused undue pecuniary advantage to Airbus Industrie and caused corresponding undue loss to the government exchequer in carrying out the purchase of 43 aircraft by Indian Airlines from Airbus Industrie, France.