Coronavirus wrap October 1 | Congress' Ahmed Patel tests positive for COVID-19; Delhi to maintain status quo till Oct 31

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 63-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total tally stands at 63,12,585, including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries, and 98,678 deaths, as per the data updated on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,56,19,781 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, of which 14,23,052 were tested on September 30.

Maharashtra remains the most affected state due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Globally, there have been over 3.37 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

>> The Union Home Ministry released guidelines for Unlock 5.0 yesterday, further relaxing curbs on activities outside containment zones.

>> The Maharashtra government has allowed ‘Dabbawalas’, or tiffin carriers, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to travel by local trains in Unlock 5.0.

>> Delhi government decides to maintain status quo on prohibited and permitted activities till October 31.

>> For the tenth successive day, active cases of coronavirus infection in India were below 10 lakh while the country's steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries continued, the Union Health Ministry said today.

>> September accounted for 41.53 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in India.

>> India's manufacturing sector activity improved for the second straight month in September and touched an over eight-and-a-half-year high supported by accelerated increases in new orders and production, even as firms reduced staff numbers, a monthly survey said.

>> Cuba said it was lifting a curfew and partial lockdown in Havana, in place since September 1 to contain a second wave of the disease. Governor of Havana Reinaldo García Zapata said cases had dropped to an average of 21 per day over the last week for an infection rate of 0.87 in justifying the decision.