you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demands special package for Mumbai

Welcoming the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut demanded that Mumbai get "maximum benefit" from it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded a special package for Mumbai which has become a coronavirus hotspot.

Welcoming the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut demanded that Mumbai get "maximum benefit" from it.

"Workers are leaving as they have no work here. Mumbai's importance as the country's financial capital should be sustained. The Centre should announce a special package for Mumbai and other cities which create jobs," Raut said.

The Sena welcomed the package announced by Modi, he said.

"This is no time to be critical. The entire country is with the prime minister at this juncture," the Rajya Sabha member said.

However, he added, "out of the total package announced, Mumbai should get maximum benefit."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Narendra Modi #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

