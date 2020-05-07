Coronavirus pandemic | RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs across Mumbai

Mid-sized private sector lender RBL Bank has joined its larger peers to introduce mobile ATM services across Mumbai as part of its bid to boost branchless banking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said its mobile ATMs are visiting various residential societies across Mumbai from Monday.

The bank is also rolling out similar mobile ATM vans across Delhi and Chennai.

