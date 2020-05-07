App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs across Mumbai

The bank is also rolling out similar mobile ATM vans across Delhi and Chennai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mid-sized private sector lender RBL Bank has joined its larger peers to introduce mobile ATM services across Mumbai as part of its bid to boost branchless banking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

The bank said its mobile ATMs are visiting various residential societies across Mumbai from Monday.

Close

The bank is also rolling out similar mobile ATM vans across Delhi and Chennai.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #banking #Business #coronavirus #India #Mobile ATM #mumbai #RBL Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Road developers to incur Rs 3,700 crore toll revenue losses in March-June: CRISIL

Road developers to incur Rs 3,700 crore toll revenue losses in March-June: CRISIL

COVID-19: Karnataka government to resume trains for migrant workers from May 8

COVID-19: Karnataka government to resume trains for migrant workers from May 8

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.