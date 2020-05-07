Coronavirus pandemic | RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs across Mumbai

The bank is also rolling out similar mobile ATM vans across Delhi and Chennai.
Mid-sized private sector lender RBL Bank has joined its larger peers to introduce mobile ATM services across Mumbai as part of its bid to boost branchless banking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank said its mobile ATMs are visiting various residential societies across Mumbai from Monday.
The bank is also rolling out similar mobile ATM vans across Delhi and Chennai.
First Published on May 7, 2020 03:40 pm