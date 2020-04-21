App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Plasma therapy comes to the rescue of a Delhi-based COVID-19 patient

The 49-year-old, who is still undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, has been taken off ventilator support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Plasma therapy has come to the rescue of a Delhi-based patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Admitted in Max Hospital in Saket, the 49-year-old became the first patient in India to be administered the breakthrough treatment and has reportedly been taken off ventilator support already.

He was admitted to the hospital on April 4 but his condition worsened and he was put on ventilator support from April 8.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

His family members requested the hospital authorities to administer plasma therapy after he stopped showing any signs of recovery. The family members themselves arranged for a donor, who had recovered from COVID-19 fully about two weeks ago.

A Live Mint report quoting IANS stated that the donor tested negative for COVID-19, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and HIV at the time of donating fresh plasma to the Delhi man. The convalescent plasma therapy on the critically ill patient was started late on April 14 and it took him four days before there were signs of marked improvement in his health.

He was eventually put off ventilator support on early on April 18, but Max Hospital is still providing him supplementary oxygen, while his heath is also being monitored closely.

Coronavirus pandemic | 5 women in the forefront of India's COVID-19 battle

Commenting on how this case comes as a ray of hope, Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare, said it has opened up a new treatment opportunity. He added that the Centre must ensure that this treatment is accessible at all hospitals across the country. There should also be drives to raise awareness among patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease to donate more plasma voluntarily. Even if each donor gives 400 ml of plasma, it can be used to save the lives of two COVID-19 patients.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 03:02 pm

