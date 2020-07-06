Coronavirus pandemic | Milind Deora tweets video of Mumbai's new retrofitted autorickshaw that will help fight COVID-19

Mumbai received a retrofitted autorickshaw on July 6 which will help in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by bringing oxygen support to the doorstep of COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory issues.

The van contains a stretcher for COVID-19 patients, a bench for healthcare workers, a first aid kit, an oxygen cylinder, and a humidifier. It is fitted with eight automatic sanitizer nozzles that would disinfectant the vehicle before and after each COVID-19 patient’s visit. It is additionally covered by a twin layer of tarp to ensure the driver’s safety.

Congress leader Milind Deora took to Twitter to announce the introduction of the “Mobile COVID-19 Oxygen Response Van” in Mumbai and hoped it would help “decongest hospitals”.

The retrofitted autorickshaw was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation by the former Mumbai Congress chief. He thanked the Godrej Group and Anant University for collaborating with the Milind Deora Foundation to make this vehicle.

Notably, while the spread of the novel coronavirus disease has been brought under control in Mumbai, the financial capital of India still accounts for at least half of all the fresh cases reported from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra also continues to be the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in India and reports fresh COVID-19 cases by the thousands daily at present.