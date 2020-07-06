Live now
Jul 06, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 20,000; Assam’s tally at 11,736
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 6.73 lakh. India's recovery rate stands at 60.8 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 104th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 6,73,165 cases, which includes 19,268 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 60.8 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.13 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.3 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE updates | Telangana reports 1,590 new COVID-19 cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 1,590 new cases and seven deaths being reported yesterday, pushing the tally of infections to 23,902.
A total of 1,166 people were discharged yesterday, taking the total number of those cured to 12,703 so far after treatment. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | United States’ House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for COVID-19, AP has reported. He said he had been in close proximity to another member of the House who tested positive.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 28,56,414 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Brazil: 15,77,004 cases
> Russia: 6,81,251 cases
> India: 6,73,165 cases
> United Kingdom: 3,15,227 cases
> Peru: 2,99,080 cases
> Chile: 2,91,847 cases
> Spain: 2,68,399 cases
> Mexico: 2,52,165 cases
> Italy: 2,41,419 cases
(Sources: MoHFW India and Reuters tracker, as of 7.45 am IST on July 6)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 632 new cases
Rajasthan yesterday reported its highest single-day spike of 632 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally past the 20,000-mark in the state, officials said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 456 following the demise of nine patients in the state, they said.
There are 3,780 active cases in the state, while a total of 15,928 people have recovered from the infection. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala makes face masks, social distancing mandatory until 2021
The Kerala government yesterday made it mandatory for people to follow COVID-19 regulations for the next one year. Regulations include social distancing and wearing face mask, among other things.
Amending the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance, the Kerala government issued new guidelines which would be effective for one year or till further government direction.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | 404 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; death toll at 90
A total of 404 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar yesterday, taking the state's tally to 11,864, while the death toll reached 90 after two patients succumbed to the disease, the health department said.
Altogether 8,765 COVID patients have been discharged from isolation wards upon full recovery from the disease, the health department said. The number of samples tested till date is 2.58 lakh. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | The World Health Organization has resisted mounting evidence that viral particles floating indoors are infectious, some scientists say. The agency maintains the research is still inconclusive.
Read | 239 experts with one big claim: the novel coronavirus is airborne
Coronavirus LIVE updates | India is set to surpass Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country's tally of infections likely to touch 6.9 lakh.
According to official figures, Russia's infection tally stands at 6.8 lakh and India's at 6.73 lakh.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,736 with 735 new cases
Assam reported 735 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the infection tally to 11,736 in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the 735 new cases, 552 cases were reported from Guwahati city alone, which is currently under complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28. The total number of cases in the city stands at 3,293.
A total of 690 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovering from the disease, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 7,433, the minister said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 6,73,165. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 4,09,082 patients have recovered, 19,268 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,44,814. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.