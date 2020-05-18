App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus fight | Karnataka eases lockdown rules; bars entry from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala until May 31

The state government said all the four state transport corporations will be allowed to operate, except in red and containment zones, from tomorrow

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact on India
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact on India

A day after the central government extended nationwide lockdown till May 31 and issued guidelines for the same, the Karnataka government on May 18 eased some of its lockdown norms and allowed buses to operate.

The state government said all the four state transport corporations will be allowed to operate, except in red and containment zones, from tomorrow.

Private buses have also been permitted to run their services, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory, he said.

The chief minister added that bus fares will not be increased.

Inter-state transport, however, has been barred, except in emergency cases. Significantly, the government said people from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala would not be allowed to enter the state until May 31.

Auto and taxis were also given green signal to get on to roads, but there should be only three passengers, including the driver. In maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including driver.

Trains can operate within the state but not inter-state services till May 31.

Salons can also pull up their shutters. Parks have been allowed to open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm, Yediyurappa said.

Except shopping malls and cinema halls, all shops can open, he added. The chief minister said night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays.

Karnataka had, before the announcement of the extension of national lockdown, extended lockdown in the state for two days or until further notice.

First Published on May 18, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

