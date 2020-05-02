App
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Assam allows opening of liquor shops with immediate effect amid lockdown

All Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) “Off” and country spirit “off” shops located in districts under Green Zone are allowed to open with immediate effects

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government of Assam on May 2 allowed the wholesale vends of foreign liquor and country spirit across the state to operate with immediate effect.

Also, all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) “Off” and country spirit “off” shops located in districts under Green Zone are allowed to open with immediate effects, stated the order signed by the Additional Commissioner of Excise, Assam.

"Off" here refers to wine shops that only sell liquor, "on" shops refer to shops that sell liquor and the consumption is allowed on the shop premises - such as bars and restaurants.

Besides these relaxations amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, transportation of liquor consignments is also allowed as per the provisions of Assam Excise Rules, 2016, stated in the order.

However, it added that all concerned licensee shall apply social distancing norms and other guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India with regards to the lockdown on May 1.

The central government on May 1 extended the lockdown for another two weeks from May 4. It had imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25 and extended it further till May 3 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

First Published on May 2, 2020 01:40 pm

