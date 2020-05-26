App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Pandemic | 2,091 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths in Maharashtra

PTI

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day -- 97 -- and 2,091 new coronavirus patients, a health official said.

While some of the deaths had taken place earlier but were reported as COVID-19-related fatalities only on Tuesday, Mumbai alone accounted for 39 deaths, he said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 54,758 and number of deaths due to the pandemic to 1,792, he added.

"Out of 97 deaths, 35 deaths occurred in the last two days while remaining 62 had taken place between April 17 to May 23," he said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

1,168 patients were discharged from hospital, taking the number of recovered patients to 16,954, the official said.

Out of 97 deaths, 39 are from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, 10 from Kalyan Dombivli, eight from Pune, seven from Solapur, five each from Aurangabad and Mira Bhayandar, three each from Malegaon and Ulhasnagar and one each from Nagpur and Ratnagiri, he said.

Of 54,758 cases in the state, 32,974 are from Mumbai city while the death toll in the state capital has gone up to 1,065, he said.

The worst-hit Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 41,886 cases and 1,226 deaths.

Currently 5,67,622 people are in home quarantine and 35,200 in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.

The second worst-hit area is Pune city where COVID-19 cases increased to 5,602 and death toll to 268.

The number of cases and deaths in Pune division was 7,320 and 336, respectively, he said.

The Nashik division has 1,684 cases and reported 106 deaths due to COVID-19.

Kolhapur division has reported 617 cases and seven deaths while Aurangabad has reported 1,541 cases and 54 deaths, the official said.

Latur division has reported 256 cases and eight deaths followed by Akola division at 802 cases and 34 deaths.

Nagpur division has reported 600 cases and nine deaths.

52 people from other states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra for COVID-19. 12 such persons have died in the state.

There are 2,562 containment zones in the state.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,758, new cases 2,091, deaths 1,792, discharged 16,954, active cases 36,004, people tested so far 3,90,170.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

