App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: 2 new cases confirmed in India

The two patients, one from Delhi and Telangana each, are stable and are being closely monitored.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in India on March 2.

One case each was reported from New Delhi and the state of Telangana.

Both patients are stable and are being closely monitored, news agency ANI has reported.

Close

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, the Union Health Ministry said adding that he is being treated at the RML hospital in the national capital.

related news

The other person with coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added.

According to news agency PTI, the person in Delhi had self-reported at the RML hospital while the one in Telangana had initially gone to a private hospital and then was referred to a government hospital in the state.

The virus, now known as COVID-19, has infected over 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths.

As many as 25,738 people are under community surveillance across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said as he advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore.

The minister further said the Indian government is in discussion with Iran and Italian authorities to evacuate Indians there.

Vardhan said that so far 3,217 samples have been tested out of which five tested positive for COVID-19 while reports of 23 are awaited. Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus disease.

Three days ago, Kerala's Health Minister, KK Shailaja had announced that three students who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have now been cured.

"We succeeded in the first part, that of containing coronavirus. Three students who were found to be corona-positive were isolated, now they are stable. They were cured," Shailaja had said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Telangana

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.