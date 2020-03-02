App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Global death toll crosses 3,000, cases in Italy nearly double

US and Australia reported their first fatalities over the weekend, while infections nearly doubled in the past 48 hours in Italy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of deaths globally in the novel coronavirus outbreak crossed 3,000 on March 2. This, as China reported 42 more deaths.

China’s National Health Commission said that all new fatalities reported in the country came from Hubei province —the epicentre of the outbreak. This took the overall death toll in mainland China to 2,912.

Health officials also reported the lowest daily tally of fresh infections since late January, with 202 new cases.

In China, the number of reported new cases has gradually been declining and there were only six confirmed new infections outside Hubei.

The virus emerged in late 2019 in Hubei in central China, but has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world.

Cases double in Italy

US and Australia reported their first fatalities over the weekend, while infections nearly doubled in the past 48 hours in Italy, Europe's hardest-hit country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on March 1 that the virus appears to particularly hit those over the age of 60 and people already weakened by other illness.

The agency noted that most people infected with coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, only experience mild symptoms, while around 14 percent suffer severe disease like pneumonia and 5 percent become critically ill.

It said the mortality rate in the outbreak appears to be between two and five percent.

The seasonal flu has an average mortality rate of about 0.1 percent but is highly infectious, with up to 4 lakh people worldwide dying from it each year.

Other strains of coronavirus, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), have established mortality rates of 9.5 percent and 34.5 percent, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 07:35 am

