Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates |India reports 200 cases of new COVID-19 variant, 77 recovered

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Amid the Omicron scare and the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing.
Six more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28, sources said. At least 12 patients have been discharged, they said.
Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in which the Omicron situation, including its possible effects and steps to deal with it, was discussed, according to the chief minister. Earlier in the day, a source said, "Two more cases of Omicron have been detected in Delhi. Their samples sent for genome sequencing earlier have come out positive. One has come from the UK, while the other from Ghana, aged 47 and 22 respectively." The tally has grown to 24, and 12 patients have been discharged, they had said in the afternoon. These two patients are admitted to the LNJP Hospital, the sources said, adding, most of the patients are asymptomatic. Later in the evening, another source said four more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been detected here, taking the tally further to 28. Meanwhile, soon after the chief minister's press briefing, the authorities at two genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi said they have the capacity to handle a higher number of samples for detection of the Omicron variant. On Monday, 93 fresh COVID-19 cases were logged in the city with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, as per the latest health bulletin. The national capital had recorded 85 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent. On Sunday, it jumped to 107, the highest single-day rise since June 27, while one death was also recorded, and the positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent, according to official data. Two laboratories, one each at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, run under the Delhi government have the genome sequencing facility available. "We have a capacity to handle 1,000 samples per week. Though the daily cases have increased in the last couple of days, only about the capacity of 500 samples per week is being used. So, at present, we have sufficient capacity, and as per the need, we will double it," a source told PTI. Delhi's first case of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was detected on December 5. He has been discharged. Amid a jump in cases of Omicron reported in Delhi, doctors have warned that people should avoid all kinds of gatherings as this is a highly transmissible variant, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the situation may worsen.
There is little data available on the latest Omicron variant, so experts are divided on the need for the third shot.
December 21, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
Two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its latest update on December 21. Of these, 77 patients have been recovered, showed the update. As per a statement, issued by the Union health ministry, Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 54 patients in each state. Out of 54 cases in Maharashtra, 28 were recovered while 12 were recuperated in the national capital.
Telangana is at the third position on the list with 20 cases of the new variant of COVID-19. None of them have been recovered yet, as per the ministry’s update. They have been followed by Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). As many as 15 patients were recovered in Karnataka, 18 in Rajasthan, while no one was recovered in Kerala and Gujarat.
Uttar Pradesh has reported two cases, both were recovered. Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported one case each. Of these Andhra and Bengal’s cases were recovered, while the two patients in the other two states are still infected. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on December 20 that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones. "... with the numbers going up, all health systems are going to be under strain," Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists. The variant is successfully evading some immune responses, she said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.
December 21, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Likely order of COVID-19 symptoms depends on coronavirus variant: Study
The most likely order of symptoms that patients with COVID-19 experience is different for different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study. The researchers from the University of Southern California in the US wanted to know whether the order of COVID-19 symptoms varied in patients from different geographical regions or with various patient characteristics.
Identifying order of symptom onset of infectious diseases might aid in differentiating symptomatic infections earlier in a population thereby enabling non-pharmaceutical interventions and reducing disease spread, they said. The study, published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, used modelling approach to predict symptom order in a set of 373,883 cases in the US between January and May 2020.
The most likely symptom order differed between the initial outbreak in China -- where fever most often preceded cough, and nausea or vomiting was a common third symptom -- and the subsequent spread to the US. In the US, cough was most likely to be the first symptom, and diarrhoea was a more common third symptom.
By analysing additional data from Brazil, Hong Kong and Japan, the team showed that the different order of symptoms was associated not with geographic region, weather, or patient characteristics, but with SARS-CoV-2 variants. The presence of the D614G variant in an area -- which was predominant in the US in early 2020 -- was associated with a higher likelihood of cough being the first COVID-19 symptom experienced by patients.
As Japan shifted from the original Wuhan reference strain to the D614G variant, symptom order shifted as well, the researchers said. The study authors hypothesise that the increased transmission of D614G could be linked to the symptom order. ''These findings indicate that symptom order can change with mutation in viral disease and raise the possibility that D614G variant is more transmissible because infected people are more likely to cough in public before being incapacitated with fever,'' they added.
December 21, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Moderna says booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears protective vs Omicron
Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s "first line of defense against Omicron." The vaccine maker said the decision to focus on the current vaccine, mRNA-1273, was driven in part by how quickly the recently discovered variant is spreading.
The company still plans to develop a vaccine specifically to protect against Omicron, which it hopes to advance into clinical trials early next year. "What we have available right now is 1273," Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna's Chief Medical Officer, said in an interview. "It's highly effective, and it's extremely safe. I think it will protect people through the coming holiday period and through these winter months, when we're going to see the most severe pressure of Omicron."
The company said a two-dose course of its vaccine generated low neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant, but a 50 microgram booster dose increased neutralizing antibodies against the variant 37 fold. A higher, 100 microgram booster dose of the same vaccine drove antibody levels even higher - more than 80 times pre-boost levels.
December 21, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Tougher curbs likely as Omicron hits another daily high of 12,133 in UK
The UK Cabinet is on Monday holding talks to consider options for tougher lockdown restrictions as the country recorded another daily high of Omicron cases at 12,133. The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK stands at 37,101, taking the overall COVID-19 infections tally to 82,886 on Sunday. A further 45 COVID-related deaths have been reported in people who died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
"I just can’t make hard, fast guarantees,” said UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab when asked if tougher lockdown measures are expected. "I think we will have a much better Christmas than last year because of the vaccination level both the overall vaccination level and particularly the impact of the booster campaign. People will need to be careful and cautious," he said.
According to UK media reports, civil servants have produced three options for ministers to consider as future COVID measures, and they range in severity from stricter guidance on households mixing to early closures of shops and restaurants to limit gatherings. Ministers are yet to decide between the options, with reports that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among those resisting strict lockdown measures at a time when businesses are already struggling to cope with cancellations and staff absences at what is usually a lucrative Christmas period. The government’s scientific advisers, however, want more restrictions and have suggested reducing the size of groups that can meet and closing venues where there is a high risk of transmission.
December 21, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India has a total of 200 cases of Omicron Variant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
December 21, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccines can be tweaked for protection against new variants: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria
The COVID-19 vaccines can be "tweaked" to provide protection against new variants of the virus, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said. His remarks have come in the wake of concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. "Although there is this new variant of COVID-19, the silver lining is that it does seem to be a milder disease and we should have protection as far as the vaccine is concerned. And I think it is important to remember that vaccines can be tweaked,” Dr Guleria said on Sunday.
"We will have second generation vaccines. This is something which we need to keep in mind. The current vaccines are effective but with new variants, they will decrease on immunity, however vaccines can be tweaked,” he added. He was speaking at the Dr V S Prayag Memorial Oration 2021 organised here in Maharashtra by the Association of Physicians of India.
Every year, a new vaccine (for diseases in general) is created based on surveillance data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), therefore it is easier to do it, Dr Guleria said. While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India’s first two cases of this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.
December 21, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Royal Caribbean says 48 passengers test positive for Omicron variant on ship
Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, fueling concerns that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on a recovery in the cruise industry. The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests and crew members on board the ship, which ended a week-long cruise in Miami on Saturday after setting sail on December 11.
The passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, Royal Caribbean said in a statement, adding that six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and transported home. Royal Caribbean said 95 percent of the community on board were fully vaccinated, while 98 percent of those who tested positive were also fully vaccinated. Symphony's future itineraries are not impacted, it added.
December 21, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | 77 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death
Thane has reported 77 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,71,304, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said. No new fatality due to the virus was reported, keeping the death toll in the district unchanged at 11,601, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,011, while the death toll stands at 3,307, another official said.
December 21, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh govt faced flak over underreporting of COVID-19 deaths
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh faced opposition fire over alleged underreporting of coronavirus cases, even as it registered a sound performance in Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls held in the state during the year. Blaming the state government for underreporting Covid-related deaths, former chief minister Kamal Nath claimed that over one lakh people died from the infection in March and April across the state.
Bhopal police lodged an FIR against Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, for his controversial Indian Variant coronavirus remark. The ruling BJP accused Kamal Nath of spreading misleading information through his remarks on the B.1.617 variant, which he referred to as the Indian Variant. While state Congress spokesman K K Mishra claimed that over two lakh people died during the pandemic, health officials put the death toll so far at 10,529.While state Congress spokesman K K Mishra claimed that over two lakh people died during the pandemic, health officials put the death toll so far at 10,529.
Mishra cited figures from various cremation grounds in the state to prove his point. National and international media highlighted the large number of deaths in the state but the BJP government continues to hide the real figures, he said. After a tumultuous 2020 that saw the fall of the Congress government, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was largely stable on the political front. Sixteen months after joining the BJP, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was inducted as Union minister in July this year.
At the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Maha Sammelan in Novemer, organised to mark the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the birth anniversary of Munda will be celebrated on the lines of Gandhi Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti. Modi also inaugurated the newly-revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, earlier known as Habibganj railway station. It has been named after the famous Gond queen.
The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh retained the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and wrested Prithvipur and Jobat Assembly seats from Congress during the bypolls, but lost the Raigaon seat to the main opposition party. Congress also won the Damoh bypoll in May.The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh retained the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and wrested Prithvipur and Jobat Assembly seats from Congress during the bypolls, but lost the Raigaon seat to the main opposition party. The BJP now has 28 of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats from the state. After the Assembly bypolls, BJP’s strength in the 230-member House is 127, while Congress has 95 members there.
Officials said 82 per cent of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh received both the doses of coronavirus vaccines so far. Chouhan congratulated people, social workers, institutions, crisis management committee members, health staff and public representatives for this achievement. In March, the Assembly passed the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 to check religious conversions through marriage or by any fraudulent means, with provision of 10 years imprisonment in some cases and hefty fine for violators. Soon after it was passed, cases were filed against religious conversions in Khargone, Jhabua and Barwani districts.
In December, right-wing activists and local residents barged into St Joseph School in Ganj Basoda town, about 110 km from Bhopal, and pelted stones and vandalised property. Similar organisations also ransacked the sets of web series Ashram in Bhopal claiming it maligned Hindu culture. Ahead of the Assembly winter session, which began on December 20, Madhya Pradesh government cleared a draft bill to penalise those who destroy government and private property during protests, demonstrations, strikes and riots and recover double the amount of damage.
Fifty-four bus passengers died after the vehicle fell into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district in February.Fifty-four bus passengers died after the vehicle fell into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district in February. More bad news came as the year was about to end as Group Captain Varun Singh and Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar, who hailed from the state, died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
Among the victims was Madhulika Rawat, originally hailing from Shahdol district, and wife of the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who also died in the crash.Among the victims was Madhulika Rawat, originally hailing from Shahdol district, and wife of the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who also died in the crash. Four infants died in a fire that broke out in the special new-born care unit of a government hospital in Bhopal in November, prompting the government to order a high-level probe into the incident.
December 21, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | US reports 1st Omicron-related death
The US has reported its first death due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Texas, according to health officials. A man in the US state of Texas, who was in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.
The case is the first known confirmed Omicron-related death in the United States, CNN reported. "The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions," the release said. County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death on Monday, saying the man was in his 50s.
December 21, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | WHO chief says 2022 must be year 'we end the pandemic'
The World Health Organization chief called Monday for the world to pull together and make the difficult decisions needed to end the Covid-19 pandemic within the next year. "2022 must be the year we end the pandemic," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva. As the end-of-year festivities approach, the UN health agency chief acknowledged that "all of us want to spend time with friends and family. All of us want to get back to normal".
But, he said, to get back to normal, we need to protect ourselves now as cases, fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, surge. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, dashing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over. Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines.
With cases rising rapidly, Tedros stressed it was better to cancel events "now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later." "We have to focus now on ending this pandemic." Tedros insisted it was possible to halt the pandemic but said it would require using all the tools are our disposal, ranging from vaccines to mask-wearing and physical distancing. And perhaps most importantly, the world needed to end the glaring inequity in access to vaccines. "If we are to end the pandemic in the coming year, we must end inequity," he said.