June 26, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delta variant is "most transmissible" identified so far: WHO

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 30.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3.01 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,93,310 deaths. A total of 2,91,28,267 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,12,868
active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 2.03 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.66 percent. Globally, more than 17.99 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.98 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 30.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US to provide 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine to Afghanistan

    The White House says it will provide Afghanistan with 3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson''s COVID-19 vaccine to help with a coronavirus outbreak fuelled by the delta variant. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre made the announcement aboard Air Force One on Thursday as President Joe Biden flew to Raleigh, North Carolina, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The announcement also came a day before Biden meets with Afghanistan''s leaders at the White House on Friday.

    Jean-Pierre says the Johnson & Johnson vaccines — only one shot is required — could be shipped as soon as next week. The U.S. is also providing oxygen and other supplies to Afghanistan. The 3 million doses are part of an overall donation of 55 million doses to the world that the White House announced earlier this week.

  • June 26, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delta variant is "most transmissible" identified so far: WHO

    The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 delta variant, first seen in India, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far,” and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. At a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of vaccines in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's transmission.

    He described a recent meeting he attended of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines. “They were disappointed because there is no vaccine to allocate,” he said, criticizing rich countries for declining to immediately share shots with the developing world. “If there is no vaccine, what do you share?” Tedros said the global community was failing and risked repeating the mistakes made during the AIDS crisis decades ago and during the 2009 swine flu pandemic — when vaccines only arrived in poor countries after the outbreak ended.

    “It took 10 years (for antiretrovirals) to reach the low income countries after (HIV) was already rampant in high income countries,” he said. “Do we want to repeat the same thing?” COVAX, the U.N.-backed effort aiming to distribute vaccines to poor countries, has missed several targets to share COVID-19 shots, and its biggest supplier is not expected to export any vaccines until the end of the year.

  • June 26, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 31 crore

    India's cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has crossed 31 crore, according to a provisional report, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination started from June 21, and over 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday, the report stated. On Friday, over 35.9 lakh people received their first dose and 77,664 their second dose in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

    Cumulatively, over 7.87 crore people in this age-group across the country have received their first dose and more than 17.09 lakh their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 years group their first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

  • June 26, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat sees 123 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 431 recover

    Gujarat on Friday reported 123 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 8,23,010 and the toll to 10,045, while 431 people recovered during the day, an official said. The state's recovery count stands at 8,08,849, which is 98.28 per cent of the overall caseload, leaving it with 4,116 active cases, including 38 patients on ventilator support, he said. 

  • June 26, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Just give us the vaccines, WHO pleads, as poor countries go wanting

    Rich countries are opening up societies and vaccinating young people who are not at great risk from COVID-19, while the poorest countries cruelly lack doses, the World Health Organization said on Friday, condemning a global failure. The situation in Africa, where new infections and deaths jumped by nearly 40% last week compared to the previous week, is "so dangerous" as the Delta variant spreads globally, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

    "Our world is failing, as the global community we are failing," he told a news conference. Tedros, who is Ethiopian, chastised unnamed countries for reluctance to share doses with low-income countries. He compared it to the HIV/AIDS crisis, when some argued that African nations were unable to use complicated treatments.

    "I mean that attitude has to be a thing of the past," Tedros said. "The problem now is a supply problem, just give us the vaccines." "The difference is between the haves and the have nots which is now completely exposing the unfairness of our world - the injustice, the inequality, let's face it," he said. Many developing countries are much better than industrialised countries in carrying out mass vaccination of their populations against infectious diseases from cholera to polio, WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said.

  • June 26, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 9,677 new COVID19 cases, 10,138 recoveries and 156 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases 60,17,035

    Total recoveries 57,72,799

    Death toll 1,20,370

    Active cases 1,20,715

  • June 26, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One patient died of Delta variant of COVID in Assam: Health minister

    One COVID-19 positive patient has died of Delta variant in Assam while the Delta strain was found in 77 per cent of the samples tested during the month of April and May this year, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said on Friday. Since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, 300 random samples of COVID-19 patients for the three months of April, May and June have been sent for testing at the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics at Kalyani in West Bengal, the minister said at a press conference here.

    "We have got the results for the months of April and May and it has been found that 77 per cent of these have the delta strain while 23 per cent are the Kappa strain", he said. The minister said that one person has died of the Delta variant in the state so far but he did not give any further detail on this.

  • June 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 50 lakh could be infected in third wave in Maharashtra: Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne

    As many as 50 lakh people including five lakh children could be infected in Maharashtra in a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne said on Friday. Talking to reporters at Buldhana, the minister said a third wave could have eight lakh active cases at its peak.

    "About five lakh children may be infected, of which 2.5 lakh may need admission in government hospitals. All these possibilities were discussed during this week's cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray," he said. The Maharashtra government was taking steps to face a possible third wave by ramping up health infrastructure, ensuring adequate stock of medicines and keeping ready healthcare staff including pediatriacians for deployment, Shingne added.

  • June 26, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Third wave of COVID-19 unlikely to be as severe as second wave: Study

    A third wave of COVID-19 -- if it occurs -- is unlikely to be as severe as the second wave given the extent of spread of coronavirus infections that has already taken place in the country, according to a study. The study, based on mathematical modelling analysis published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), highlights that the emergence of a third wave of coronavirus could be substantially mitigated by the expansion of vaccination.

    Presenting a vaccine ramp-up scenario where 40 percent of the population has received two doses within three months of the second wave peak, and further that the effect of vaccination is (conservatively) to reduce severity of to infection by 60 percent, the study said it illustrates how vaccination could substantially reduce the overall burden during the possible third wave.

    "Plausibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in India: A mathematical modelling based analysis" has been authored by Sandip Mandal, Balram Bhargava and Samiran Panda from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Nimalan Arinaminpathy from the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, School of Public Health, Imperial College London, London, UK.

  • June 26, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Experience of 1st & 2nd waves will help in handling possible 3rd wave of COVID: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

    Completing foundation laying events for setting up of Medical Oxygen Plants in all the 30 districts of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said the experience gained by handling the first and the second waves of COVID-19 pandemic will certainly help to face the challenges of the possible third spell.

    Patnaik said the state has been working to ensure that not a single COVID patients is deprived of proper healthcare. He laid the foundation for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage Vessel System (6KL capacity) at the district headquarters hospitals in Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Nuapada.

    While complimenting all the doctors, health workers, Asha and Anganwadi workers for their relentless fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Patnaik said,"The experience we have gained from the first and second waves of the corona will definitely help us to the face the challenges of the possible third wave."

  • June 26, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 1061 new COVID cases, 1556 recoveries and 11 deaths

    Active cases: 15,524

    Total recoveries: 5,99,695

    Death toll: 3618

  • June 26, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.99 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

