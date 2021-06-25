Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises above 60 lakh with 9,844 new cases

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Chief Secretary briefs cabinet secretary on COVID-19 vaccination
Rajasthan is among the states whose performance has been better in regard to all parameters of the Covid vaccination drive, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said yesterday. In a video conference held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Arya said that vaccine wastage is minimal in the state, where capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh persons daily has been developed, according to an official statement. Arya gave detailed information about the preparations being made in the state in view of the possibility of a third Covid wave, it said. He said that the medical and health infrastructure of the state is being strengthened. (PTI)