June 25, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises above 60 lakh with 9,844 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 30.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,91,981 deaths. A total of 2,90,63,740 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,27,057 active COVID-19
cases in the country, which comprises 2.08 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.61 percent. Globally, more than 17.99 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.98 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 30.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 25, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Chief Secretary briefs cabinet secretary on COVID-19 vaccination

    Rajasthan is among the states whose performance has been better in regard to all parameters of the Covid vaccination drive, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said yesterday. In a video conference held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Arya said that vaccine wastage is minimal in the state, where capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh persons daily has been developed, according to an official statement. Arya gave detailed information about the preparations being made in the state in view of the possibility of a third Covid wave, it said. He said that the medical and health infrastructure of the state is being strengthened. (PTI)

  • June 25, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated

    Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the US now are in people who weren't vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day now down to under 300 could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine. An Associated Press analysis of available government data from May shows that breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That's about 0.1 percent. And only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people. That translates to about 0.8 percent, or five deaths per day on average.
    The AP analyzed figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC itself has not estimated what percentage of hospitalizations and deaths are in fully vaccinated people, citing limitations in the data.

  • June 25, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 6,162 new COVID cases, 155 fatalities

    Tamil Nadu recorded 6,162 fresh coronavirus cases, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 24.49 lakh while the toll mounted to 31,901 with 155 additional deaths. As many as 9,046 people got discharged yesterday, taking the total recoveries to 23,67,831 leaving 49,845 active infections, a medical bulletin said on the day.(PTI)

  • June 25, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally tops 60 lakh

    With the addition of 9,844 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra yesterday, the state's cumulative infection count crossed the grim milestone of 60 lakh, while 197 patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said. The state's total caseload now stands at 60,07,431, said the health department in a statement. Maharashtra has taken 11 days to add one lakh cases to its tally - which is the slowest pace after the second coronavirus wave hit the state in March. With 197 more deaths, the fatality count reached 1,19,859 (which included 359 'old' deaths), it said. Out of it, 149 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 48 in the last week, the department said. (PTI)

  • June 25, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam registers 2,781 new COVID-19 cases, 34 fresh fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,93,688 yesterday as 2,781 more people tested positive for the infection, while 34 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 4,344, a health bulletin said. The state now has 29,667 active cases, while 4,58,330 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 3,604 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92.84 percent, while the mortality rate is at 0.88 percent. A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes to date. (PTI)

  • June 25, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.99 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

