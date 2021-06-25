Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises above 60 lakh with 9,844 new cases

June 25, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

cases in the country, which comprises 2.08 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.61 percent. Globally, more than 17.99 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.98 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 30.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,91,981 deaths. A total of 2,90,63,740 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,27,057 active COVID-19