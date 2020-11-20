Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam reports no COVID-19 deaths after 14 days
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen above 89 lakh. There are 4,43,303 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 242nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 89,58,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,31,578 deaths. A total of 83,83,602 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,43,303 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.95 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.58 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.68 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.58 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
No COVID deaths in Assam after 14 days
Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the country's health authority said today. The National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, also rose to 14. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to date in Mainland China stands at 86,398 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded new cases in the last few weeks in India, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | No COVID deaths in Assam after 14 days
Assam reported no COVID-19 deaths yesterday after 14 days, while 175 new cases were detected taking the tally to 2,11,040, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Altogether 267 patients recovered from coronavirus pushing the total number of cured people to 2,06,875, the minister said adding that the current recovery rate is 98.02 percent. The state now has 3,193 active cases. The number of total fatalities remained unchanged at 969 and the death rate is 0.46 percent at present, Sarma said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE Updates | Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths
Mexico passed the 1,00,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths yesterday, becoming only the fourth country behind the United States, Brazil and India to do so. Jos Luis Aloma Zegarra, Mexicos director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 1,00,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned that they wont wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath. (AP)
