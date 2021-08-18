Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 56-crore mark in India, says Health Ministry

August 18, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

the data updated at 8 am. The active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days. It comprises 1.15 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said. A reduction of 12,101 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 22 days. Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 53 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,48,754, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far with more than 88.13 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

: India saw a single-day rise of 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 percent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 daily fatalities, according to