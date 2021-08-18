Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 56-crore mark in India, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai logs under 200 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day; 2 die, 304 recover
Mumbai reported 198 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and two fresh deaths, the lowest fatality count since March 9, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,39,724, while the death toll jumped to 15,994. This was the second day in a row that the financial capital logged less than 200 COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the city had witnessed 190 new cases, which were the lowest since April 2020.
The city also reported the lowest coronavirus death count in more than five months. On March 9, Mumbai had witnessed only two fatalities. Also, on the fourth consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in the city remained free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings has come down to 21. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus.
With 28,508 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 87,07,254, the official said. He said the number of recovered cases increased to 7,18,658 after 304 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. Mumbai now has 2,640 active cases. The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said. According to the official, Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,986 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 10 and August 16 was 0.04 per cent. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths - at 90 - were registered on May 1.