MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
August 18, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 56-crore mark in India, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The active cases have declined to 3,85,336 and comprise 1.20 percent of the total infections.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 percent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 daily fatalities, according to
the data updated at 8 am. The active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days. It comprises 1.15 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020,  the health ministry said. A reduction of 12,101 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of  24 hours. Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 22 days. Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 53 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,48,754, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far with more than 88.13 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • August 18, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai logs under 200 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day; 2 die, 304 recover

    Mumbai reported 198 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and two fresh deaths, the lowest fatality count since March 9, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,39,724, while the death toll jumped to 15,994. This was the second day in a row that the financial capital logged less than 200 COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the city had witnessed 190 new cases, which were the lowest since April 2020.

    The city also reported the lowest coronavirus death count in more than five months. On March 9, Mumbai had witnessed only two fatalities. Also, on the fourth consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in the city remained free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings has come down to 21. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus.

    With 28,508 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 87,07,254, the official said. He said the number of recovered cases increased to 7,18,658 after 304 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. Mumbai now has 2,640 active cases. The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said. According to the official, Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,986 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 10 and August 16 was 0.04 per cent. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths - at 90 - were registered on May 1.

  • August 18, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 56-crore mark in India, says Health Ministry

    India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 56 Crore -- 56,00,94,581 --  landmark milestone, as per the 7 pm provisional report today. Nearly 50 lakh -- 49,48,965 --  vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 18, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Night curfew is withdrawn in Chandigarh

    Night curfew is fully withdrawn from the UT. All restaurants/bars can remain open with 50% capacity from 8 am to 12 midnight. Restriction of 50% capacity of passengers for public transport is withdrawn: Chandigarh Administration

  • August 18, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | ICMR/DHR supports manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits

    ICMR/DHR supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands: ICMR

  • August 18, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.